New dining areas approved

Janine Watson
2nd Nov 2020 5:00 PM
AN innovative kerbside activation plan will take another important step this month, with the approval of new alfresco dining areas along Market Street.

The Woolgoolga street has seen a lot of activity in recent years, with new bars and restaurants drawing locals, tourists and day trippers in increasing numbers.

Local businesswoman Danielle Wallace owns the arcade at 2-4 Market Street and operates the Sunset Room bar and restaurant at the front.

She has been working with Coffs Harbour City Council to develop plans to extend the alfresco dining areas of the Sunset Room onto the grassed area along the footpath.

"It's council land so I'm grateful for the opportunity," Ms Wallace said.

"The partnership between Council and business owners helps to create more tourism and more excitement in town so it's a good partnership in that way."

A similar extension has been approved for Sea Salt which leases the other front section of the arcade.

It will provide an extra two metres of outside dining space with a semi-rigid balustrade separating the path from diners.

"Everyone wants to sit outside - it's where people want to be, and to be seen," Ms Wallace said.

She hopes work will begin at the end of this month and take just over a week to complete.

When the Advocate spoke with her she was in Gunnedah to pick up some chairs from an old motel in keeping with the eclectic retro style that the Sunset Room is known for.

"They're woggy fun. They are so heavy, I won't be moving them once they're out there that's for sure."

She also owns the popular Riviera takeaway coffee shop up on River Street down from the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.

After working and travelling overseas for many years she returned to the region about five years ago and purchased a property at Arrawarra and established Riviera out of "pure selfishness" so she could get a good coffee near her "little patch of paradise".

"I still go there every day for my morning constitutional."

Coffee lovers will be happy to hear Ross Pietralunga recently signed up for another five-year lease at Riviera.

