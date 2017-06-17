New developments announced for Curryfest

CURRYFEST may have been around for 11 years but fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

As Woolgoolga's signature festival edges closer, event organisers are promising to best event yet in the excitement stakes, with a number of firsts announced for the September event.

Entertainment is set to get a bit of a shake-up this year, with both stage layout and the agenda being tweaked from previous years.

This year there will be no community stage and the main stage will be repositioned on the beach side of Beach St facing west to the pool, so as to create more space for sitting and relaxing to watch the acts.

Street performers will also be roving throughout the festival, helping to keep people entertained as they wait for their delicious curries.

"With just one main stage, it also brings the festival together to watch the amazing acts," event manager Carl Mower said.

"We want to ensure everyone has an opportunity to stop, relax and enjoy the entertainment, but also have a good flow of foot traffic through the festival and we really think this set up will achieve both those."

With the final line-up set to be announced over the coming weeks, it has been confirmed that one very special addition will be made this year.

The Bhangra 'State of Origin' dance-off is always a massive hit but this year it's going to a whole new level. This time, as well as the men's competition, there will also be NSW and QLD Giddha groups, opening up a women's State of Origin dance-off also.

"We're really excited to add the Gidda group to the program this year; all of the performers are incredible so it'll be great to be able to see both types of dance on stage and having some extra fun competing for their respective states."

Curryfest will take place in Woolgoolga on September 23. There will be more than 170 market stalls on the day, offering a huge range of cuisine, activities, treats and products.

For more information visit Woolgoolga Curryfest on Facebook or go to www.curryfest.com.au