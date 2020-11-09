Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
News

New development in priest’s fight against Catholic Church

Aisling Brennan
9th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SERVING priest who was suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another has discontinued proceedings, a court has heard.

The Catholic priest, who cannot be identified because of a court order, had initially launched the action against the Catholic Diocese of Lismore and Mercy Support Limited for damages.

He alleged the dioceses had committed a breach of duty and personal injury after he was allegedly sexually abused in the 1960s at St Joseph's Convent School, according to court documents.

It is understood this was the first time a serving priest has filed a complaint of this type against the church.

However, last month in the NSW Supreme Court, a notice of discontinuance was filed with the court and all proceedings were stopped.

Justice Peter Garling ordered the proceedings commenced by the priest, known as SL, against the diocese be discontinued by consent.

Justice Garling made no order for costs to be paid by either party.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

catholic church catholic diocese of lismore northern rivers crime nsw supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PURSUIT: High-speed chase ends with arrest north of Coffs

        Premium Content PURSUIT: High-speed chase ends with arrest north of Coffs

        News A man has been arrested after leading officers on a 30km high-speed chase, with police deploying road spikes to stop the vehicle.

        GALLERY: Locals capture the beauty of our region

        Premium Content GALLERY: Locals capture the beauty of our region

        News Advocate readers have shared their best snaps of the Coffs Coast.

        Distress flare prompts air and water search off Coffs

        Premium Content Distress flare prompts air and water search off Coffs

        News Search fails to find anything, despite reports of a distress flare.

        10 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        News From gigs to exhibitions, here’s your go-to guide for Coffs events.