Nine seeks Paradise with SeaChange reboot

David Wenham with Sigrid Thornton in a scene from the original series SeaChange. Picture: News Corp Australia

NEW details have emerged about the storyline for Channel 9's reboot of SeaChange provisionally titled Paradise Reclaimed.

The popular Aussie drama, which aired on the ABC from 1998 to 2000, is set for an eight-part season revival on Nine later this year.

Original star Sigrid Thornton has signed on to return as lawyer Laura Gibson.

SeaChange: Paradise Reclaimed is one of six projects getting a boost from a $4 million funding package announced today by Screen Australia.

The government body's media release gives away the basic plotline of the upcoming series saying that Gibson "returns to the beachside community of Pearl Bay to attend the birth of her estranged daughter's baby".

The Screen Australia document goes on to say that "rising sea levels, community cover-ups and some very stormy weather conspire to convince her the town needs her as much as she needs it".

Deb Cox, one of the show's original co-creators alongside Andrew Knight (Hacksaw Ridge) is executive producing the reboot with Fiona Eager, Thornton, David Mott from ITV and Lois Randall.

Cox and Eager have overseen Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries.

Original cast member John Howard, who played Pearl Bay mayor Bob Jelly is also on board for the reboot.

Nine is yet to formally announce other cast.

Wayne Blair (The Sapphires, Top End Wedding) is on board as the set-up director for the Nine reboot.

William McInnes and Sigrid Thornton in SeaChange.

John Howard as Bob Jelly in SeaChange.

The 2000 season of SeaChange ended with Laura discovering she was pregnant to Max Connors (William McInnes).

It is believed that SeaChange: Paradise Reclaimed will focus on the relationship between Laura, daughter Miranda (played by Cassandra Magrath in the ABC original) from her marriage to cheating husband Jack Gibson, Miranda's daughter, and Laura's daughter from her relationship with Max.

In the original series, Laura escaped the city for Pearl Bay with son Rupert (Kane McNay) and Miranda after husband Jack was arrested for fraud and discovered to be having an affair.

David Wenham played love interest Daniel "Diver Dan" Bosca for the first 15 episodes of the original series.

