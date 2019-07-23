New deal to improve health care

The $720,000 partnership will benefit primary health care workers who work outside of hospitals.

The $720,000 partnership will benefit primary health care workers who work outside of hospitals.

IN GOOD news for patients on the North Coast, health professionals are set to access improved training through a $720,000 health training partnership.

The North Coast Primary Health Network has signed the agreement with North Coast GP Training to deliver ongoing support to its primary health care professionals, who work outside of hospitals.

General practitioners, practice nurses and allied health professionals will benefit from the partnership with local organisation North Coast GP Training delivering a range of local networking and education events.

Investment in building the skills and capacity of primary health care workers is a proven strategy to ensuring a healthy community.

With an estimated 6,200 primary health care professionals working within the NCPHN footprint, North Coast GP Training will work closely with this network to identify and deliver education opportunities that will be most valuable.

NCPHN's Director for Wellness, Monika Wheeler, said the scope of the funding includes the establishment of an advisory group to oversee the development of a 12-month local continuing professional development (CPD) plan.

"North Coast GP Training is well placed to build on the successes of previous years' local CPD events. These events support health care professionals in providing their patients with the most up-to-date, evidence-based care, with a particular focus on improving care for those most at risk of poor health outcomes," she said.

"Events will be delivered throughout the region, with some being hosted through the established local Nurse Networks and Clinical Societies. Additional Clinical Societies are being planned, and cultural awareness training will also continue in collaboration with NCPHN's Aboriginal Health Team.

"Building health workforce capacity is investing in better health outcomes for the North Coast. Clinicians who are connected to their peers and up-to-date with the latest evidence help to ensure our communities receive coordinated and best-practice care."

Dr Chris Jambor, North Coast GP Training Board Chair, said that since 2002 North Coast GP Training has had a commitment to providing quality general practice education and training across the North Coast region.

"It is our intention to continue this tradition by delivering a range of high quality, locally relevant, education opportunities to allow continuous upskilling of general practitioners, practice staff and allied health professionals," Dr Jambor said.