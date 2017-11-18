New date set for Bowraville

The Geoff King Motors Macksville Cup will be run at Bowraville on December 2.

The Geoff King Motors Macksville Cup will be run at Bowraville on December 2.

HAVING lost the race meeting in April due to bad weather, the next race meeting to be held at Bowraville on December 2 will make up for it.

The Nambucca River Jockey Club will host the inaugural Geoff King Motors Macksville Cup on that day and the club is delighted to present this new card.

The Jockey Club now plans to stage this event at this time of year annually, believing it can become a popular fixture on the Bowraville program.

This rescheduled meeting will be a five-race card.

The next race meeting to be held in Coffs Harbour will be the Men Of League Christmas race day on Friday, December 15.

There will also be the Le Dain Designs Summer race day on Friday, December 29 ahead of the Pink Silks Ladies' race day on Sunday, January 14.

Meanwhile, Brett Bellamy's new apprentice jockey Doyun Jung is continuing to tick all of the right boxes after securing another win for the trainer this week.

On a heavy track at Ballina on Monday, Jung steered Secrets No More to victory.