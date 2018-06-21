Menu
Sam Di Carlo, whose bail was enlarged at a hearing on Thursday.
New date for barrister charged in CCC Ipswich probe

John Weekes
by
21st Jun 2018 12:35 PM
THE barrister and former police officer charged after anti-corruption probes into Ipswich City Council will have his case heard again next month.

Sam Di Carlo was charged with money laundering last month, after Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.

A committal mention date was being sought for Mr Di Carlo, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

The CCC previously said it would allege the offence happened in May last year.

Mr Di Carlo is on bail and was not required to attend Thursday's mention on one charge of knowingly laundering money.

The case will be heard again on Monday July 16. -NewsRegional

brisbane court ccc crime and corruption commission ipswich city council ipswich court money laundering allegation
