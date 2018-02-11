Menu
Login
News

New cycleway a boost for those who like to ride

Brad Greenshields
by

CYCLISTS willing to ride at the extreme southern end of the Coffs Coast are set for a boost.

Work on a cycleway between Nambucca Heads and North Macksville is expected to start this year after a a $2.18 million investment towards a new cycleway linking Florence Wilmont Dr to Nursery Rd.

The cycleway will offer a picturesque ride for cyclists with its route along the Nambucca River where the Old Pacific Hwy or Giinagay Way is.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said cyclists will benefit from the project which will help encourage people to leave the car at home and get active.

"The new off-road Macksville to Nambucca Heads cycleway will provide an important link for bicycle riders in the area," Mrs Pavey said.

The funding is part of an $80 million program under the Restart NSW initiative.

Topics:  bike path cycling macksville melinda pavey nambucca heads nambucca shire council restart nsw

Coffs Coast Advocate
What you can expect to see Samsung launch in 2018

What you can expect to see Samsung launch in 2018

WRAP up of what's to come from tech giant in 2018.

Daughter of Hilton bombing victim still haunted by tragedy

The Sydney Hilton bombing occurred on 13 February 1978, when a bomb exploded outside the Hilton Hotel in Sydney. The bomb was planted in a rubbish bin and exploded when the bin was emptied into a garbage truck outside the hotel at 1.40am. It killed two garbage collectors, Alec Carter and William Favell.

Now living in Coffs, bomb victim's daughter recalls the heartbreak.

'Tri' and win for your school

HAVE A GO: Time is running out for school students to register for the Scoot for Schools Cup which is part of the bcu Coffs Kids TRI on March 3.

Kids can win prizes for themselves and their school in Coffs TRI.

Large tree fall blamed on wasp's nest and loose harness

Suspected spinal injuries for Coffs man after big fall from a tree.

Local Partners