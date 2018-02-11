New cycleway a boost for those who like to ride

CYCLISTS willing to ride at the extreme southern end of the Coffs Coast are set for a boost.

Work on a cycleway between Nambucca Heads and North Macksville is expected to start this year after a a $2.18 million investment towards a new cycleway linking Florence Wilmont Dr to Nursery Rd.

The cycleway will offer a picturesque ride for cyclists with its route along the Nambucca River where the Old Pacific Hwy or Giinagay Way is.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said cyclists will benefit from the project which will help encourage people to leave the car at home and get active.

"The new off-road Macksville to Nambucca Heads cycleway will provide an important link for bicycle riders in the area," Mrs Pavey said.

The funding is part of an $80 million program under the Restart NSW initiative.