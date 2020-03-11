Menu
Crocodile Dundee is back … sort of.
New Crocodile Dundee trailer drops

11th Mar 2020 1:00 PM

After years of rumours about a new Crocodile Dundee film - including the red herring that was that 2018 Australian tourism campaign - the trailer for the next Dundee flick is finally here.

But The Very Excellent Mr Dundee isn't exactly a sequel to the world-conquering Dundee films of the '80s. Instead, "this is six weeks in the life of Paul Hogan. Everything you see is real, except for the bits that are totally made up".

Hogan, 80, is joined by a star-studded cast including John Cleese, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, Shane Jacobson, Julia Morris, Jim Jefferies and more.

 

Hogan plays a version of himself, a retired actor who just wants a quiet life out of the headlines. When his granddaughter Lucy finds out he's been offered a knighthood for services to comedy and tells all her friends, he reluctantly accepts the offer and has six weeks to stay out of trouble before the ceremony.

But where Paul Hogan goes, trouble follows, and the film follows as the star's reputation is hilariously destroyed the closer he gets to his important meeting with his biggest royal fan.

 

Olivia Newton-John in the new Dundee film.
Chevy Chase also stars.
The Very Excellent Mr Dundee will be released in Australian cinemas on April 30, 2020.

