New COVID-19 rules for gatherings of more than 20 people

PLANNING a get together with more than 20 of your closest friends?

Well think again because the all attendees now risk a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices (PINs) if the gathering exceeds the allowed 20-person limit.

The amendments to the Public Health Order means every person in attendance will now be held individually responsible for the breach.

The changes, which are now in effect, aim to ensure the safety of the community ahead of an expected increase in gatherings associated with Christmas and end-of-year festivities.

Operation coronavirus Commander, Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell, said that as with the previous restrictions, these amendments have been made with community safety in mind.

"Coming into the warmer months, and with end-of-year festivities around the corner, it's only natural that people will have additional reasons to want to gather and get together," Assistant Commissioner Crandell said.

"These amendments aim to ensure that an increase in expected gatherings doesn't mean an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The new changes come in addition to other restrictions which remain in place, including a limit on numbers at outdoor gatherings and licensed premises.

"NSW Police will continue to work with the community to ensure compliance to all restrictions under the Public Health Order.

"While the vast majority of people within NSW are doing their part, we will continue to target those who don't," Assistant Commissioner Crandell said.

Other amendments have also come into effect that impact places of worship, auctions/open homes, weddings, and party buses.

To view the restrictions on gatherings and movement in full, visit www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/what-you-can-and-cant-do-under-rules.