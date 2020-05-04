New Covid-19 respiratory clinic to open

A Covid-19 testing clinic will open at Nambucca Heads this week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

A NEW purpose-built facility for Covid-19 testing in Nambucca Heads will begin operating from tomorrow (May 5).

The GP-led Nambucca Respiratory Clinic, situated at the Nambucca Health Care Centre, is one of up to 100 facilities being set up across Australia as part of the Federal Government's $2.4 billion health package.

This new respiratory clinic will complement the existing fever clinic that has been established at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

An independent drive-through testing clinic has also been set up at Bellingen.

As of 8pm, May 3, there have been 1-4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Nambucca Local Government Area (LGA), 1-4 in the Bellingen LGA, and 16 in the Coffs Harbour LGA.

Nambucca Healthcare Centre practice manager Sheree Smith said the clinic will provide a safe and secure environment for patient and staff and has the capacity to accommodate online bookings and walk-in appointments.

"Medical certificates are able to be issued where appropriate and frontline workers are encouraged to access the service or enquire at any time," Ms Smith said.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, Nambucca Healthcare Centre Practice Manager Sheree Smith and North Coast Primary Health Network Director Integration Mid North Coast Steve Mann at the respiratory clinic.

The clinic will assess people with respiratory symptoms and where appropriate undertake testing to diagnose respiratory cases, including Covid-19, influenza and pneumonia.

Test results should be available within 48 hours.

The North Coast Primary Health Network has been collaborating with the Federal Government to deliver these clinics across the region.

Other areas on the North Coast that will also see respiratory clinics established as part of the funding package include Yamba, Kempsey, Wauchope, Murwillumbah and Ballina.

"The clinic will provide the opportunity for people to undergo assessment and testing in a safe environment, close to home and will protect our most vulnerable community members," North Coast Primary Health Network CEO Julie Sturgess said.

"Importantly, it will support local health care services - taking the pressure off hospitals and general practices by providing dedicated treatment to people with mild-to-moderate symptoms of fever or sore throat, cough, fatigue or shortness of breath."

People experiencing these symptoms should visit health.gov.au and use the online booking system to make an appointment.

Nambucca Heads Respiratory Clinic is open from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, but may extend those hours depending on demand.