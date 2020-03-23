New COVID-19 era for council meetings

THIS week’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting will go ahead; but under new COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

“Following the Australian Government’s ban on non-essential indoor gatherings of 100 or more people and health authorities’ advice to practice social distancing, Council will be implementing new arrangements for Council Meetings,” a Council spokesperson said on Monday afternoon.

From this Thursday anyone coming to a Council meeting to observe proceedings, will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Chairs in the public gallery will be spaced apart in accordance with the distancing requirements current on the day.

Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting will operate under new social distancing guidelines.

This will limit capacity, but Council may also provide some spaced seating in the foyer outside the Chamber.

Council is also encouraging people to listen live to meetings by connecting to Coffs Harbour City Council on Mixlr or via the free Mixlr app for android or iPhone/iPad devices.

Install the Mixlr app then search for the Coffs Harbour City Council stream.

Audio recordings are also available on SoundCloud the Monday after the draft minutes are published on Council’s website – www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.

On the agenda for Thursday night will be the allocation of Federal bushfire relief to the Nana Glen community.

Also up for debate will be a proposal to improve access to Moonee Beach estate.

Councillor Amos has given notice of his intention to move the following motion:

“That Council allocates $75k to investigate options for additional access to the proposed new estate at Moonee Beach north. The funding to be allocated from the 20/21 road infrastructure budget.”