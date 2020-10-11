New cops set to start the Coffs/Clarence beat

Eight new probationary constables are set to arrive in the Clarence and Richmond Valley regions after they were sworn in at the Goulburn Police Academy last Friday.

Eight new probationary constables are set to arrive in the Clarence and Richmond Valley regions after they were sworn in at the Goulburn Police Academy last Friday.

THREE new probationary constables are set to arrive in the Coffs/Clarence Police District tomorrow after they were sworn in at the Goulburn Police Academy last Friday.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the new recruits were graduates from class 343 which included 130 men and 62 women and from diverse backgrounds.

“Like nurses, ambos and other emergency service people, police are part of our front line defence against COVID-19 and I am sure these new officers will do us proud,” he said.

“Some were born in far flung places like Zimbabwe, Chile and South Korea and some are home grown locals like 29-year-old Sam Cornish who is currently serving as a councillor on Richmond Valley Council.

“It was terrific to learn that Sam is one of the graduates from class 343 and I know he will make a fine young officer.

“What unites them all is their desire to keep NSW safe and I am sure the local community will join me in congratulating them on their career choice and supporting them in their important work.”

Today we welcomed 192 probationary constables to the NSW Police Force. Congratulations and good luck with your policing careers! Posted by NSW Police Force on Thursday, 8 October 2020

The 192 members of class 343 will now undertake 12 months of ‘on-the-job’ training and will also complete the Associate Degree in Policing Practice with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott joined Police Commissioner Michael Fuller to welcome the new recruits to the Force.

“I congratulate each of our newly attested police officers as they commence active duty at police stations across the state,” Mr Elliott said.

“During the floods, fires and now the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline police officers have taken on an unprecedented role in protecting the community.

“This Government is committed to recruiting more officers and supporting serving police officers as they put their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

Commissioner Fuller said the newest recruits have achieved an important and memorable milestone in their careers.

“I recall my own attestation and remember my pride in taking the Oath of Office. Class 343 attest in a very different time, and they will face their own challenges in their careers,” Commissioner Fuller said.

“Our newest recruits have already displayed the willpower and strength of character to make it to the parade ground today. These are traits that will serve them well, as they serve the community.

“After completing eight months of foundational training, our new recruits will now sign on as probationary constables at police commands and districts across the state.”

Assistant Commissioner Peter Barrie, Education and Training Commander, congratulated the new recruits who have completed their training at the Goulburn Academy during COVID-19 restrictions.

“I have been impressed by the perseverance of Class 343 who have been required to adapt and learn in challenging circumstances,” Assistant Commissioner Barrie said.

“Unfortunately, we cannot acknowledge these efforts with a full attestation ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions, but this does not diminish the achievements of these officers.”

Police Area Command & Police District Allocations

NORTHERN REGION – 20

Brisbane Water PD – 6

Coffs/Clarence PD – 3

Hunter Valley PD – 1

Newcastle City PD – 2

Port Stephens-Hunter PD – 2

Richmond PD – 5

Tweed Byron PD – 1