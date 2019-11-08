New Comets coach has his eyes set on atonement

NEW TEAM: Comets captain-coach Adam Close (second from left) with reserve grade coaches Michael Spence, Joel Thompson and Darren Blackett and ladies league tag coach Matt Secomb.

THE Coffs Harbour Comets have taken their first step to atoning for a disappointing end to the 2019 Group 2 season.

The club have appointed a new-look coaching staff for 2020, spearheaded by captain-coach Adam Close.

Close brings plenty of top-level experience to the role, having played with the North Sydney Bears and Northern Eagles in the late 90s to early 2000s.

Following his time in Sydney, Close moved down to Eden where he won multiple premierships in Group 16.

After his stint on the South Coast, Close moved north to Woolgoolga where he captained the Seahorses to the 2008 grand final.

It was the club's first appearance in the decider since 1992, but the Darren Leaney coached side fell agonisingly short to the Orara Valley Axemen 19-18.

For the last couple of years Close has been working with indigenous rugby league players in the Townsville region.

He said the experience has taken his football nous to another level.

"It grounds you and I was very passionate about making sure they had the right pathways to maximise their potential," Close said.

The 38-year-old said he wants to instil respect and pride into the Comets jersey across all grades, as well as attract back former Comets who have flown the coup to other clubs.

Obviously a 68-6 drubbing at the hands of the Grafton Ghosts in this year's grand final is still fresh in the minds of those at the Comets, and Close has taken it upon himself to vindicate the club.

"We have to acknowledge the success of last year, it was a great season and everyone is entitled to a bad day," he said.

"But going forward we can't dwell on the past. Hopefully we can go one step further next year."

Close said the club are currently in the phase of recommitting as many players from last year as possible as well as looking at potential signings from outside of the area.

He said pre-season will get underway on November 26.

"We'll try and bring some fun around footy for next year. All ex-players are invited to come and have a look and get involved."