Construction on the $194m Coffs Harbour Hospital redevelopment is powering ahead as the building reaches its highest point, said Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.
News

New Coffs hospital build reaches its highest point

Janine Watson
12th Jun 2020 12:16 PM
Construction on the $194m Coffs Harbour Hospital redevelopment is powering ahead as the building reaches its highest point.

Coffs Harbour Health Campus is a major referral hospital for the Coffs Clinical Network, which provides specialist services to the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca council areas.

Once completed, the hospital redevelopment will deliver:

•a larger emergency department

•enhancements to existing surgical and operating theatres

•additional new operating theatres

•a new short stay surgical unit

•an expansion of ambulatory care for the community to access outpatient health services

•increased capacity for chemotherapy and renal dialysis

•research and education facilities

To celebrate the building milestone Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh visited the hospital on Friday.

Work underway in January.
Work underway in January.

He inspected the site with Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board chair Warren Grimshaw AM and chief executive Stewart Dowrick, along with Health Infrastructure chief executive Rebecca Wark.

"As the precast structure reaches its highest point, final prefabricated bathroom pods are being installed and service trades have started at ground floor," Mr Singh said.

"The façade installation is also anticipated to begin within weeks, while expansion of the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute is on target for September completion."

"Our new hospital will ensure high quality contemporary and accessible care close to home," Mr Singh said.

Health Infrastructure expects the new Clinical Services Building to be handed over in mid-2021 followed by the District's commissioning and start of operations in late 2021.

This will be followed by refurbishment of parts of the existing hospital in 2022.

coffs harbour hospital gurmesh singh hospital upgrade upgrade
