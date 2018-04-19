New Coffs community directory starts on May 1

SNEAK PEAK: Here's an early look at the new Coffs Harbour Community Diary website.

AN innovative, community-focused new online space My Community Directory will be launched by Coffs Harbour City Council on May 1.

Enzo Accadia, Council's Section Leader Community Programs, said it will provide a place for the community to connect, share local events and happenings and list local services and organisations.

"During the MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan consultation it became clear people were very keen to have on online platform that would better connect the community and provide support to help community groups thrive and share events,” he said.

For some years Council has been supporting the CoffsConnect website coffsconnect.com.au where local groups and services could list events and promote themselves.

CoffsConnect will be decommissioned on April 30.

Groups listed on that site have been contacted and invited to become part of My Community Directory www.mycommunitydirectory.com.au/New_South_Wales/Coffs_Harbour

"It's important everyone who had a listing on CoffsConnect switches over to the new platform so they don't miss out.

"My Community Directory will provide easy access to up-to-date information regarding the vast number of local organisations in our area.

"It is a simple and secure community directory for organisations to manage and update their own information and is linked to My Community Diary, which is an online diary of community and service organisation events.

"To list an event members must be linked to a member organisation.”

My Community Directory is also available as an app for mobile devices.

Anyone using the My Community Directory also has access to a support team, online, by phone, or via email.