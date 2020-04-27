New Coffs-Clarence officers join the frontline

Five new officers will join the ranks at Coffs-Clarence Police District over the next 12 months.

Five new officers will join the ranks at Coffs-Clarence Police District over the next 12 months.

FIVE new police officers are set to join the ranks of Coffs-Clarence Police District at a time when many are on the frontline in the war against coronavirus.

The new officers are among 250 additional police being assigned to stations across the state over the next 12 months.

This come as part of the government's $583 million investment in the NSW Police Force that will deliver a total of 1,500 new permanent positions over four years.

The funding announcement, made in late 2018, marks the biggest increase in police numbers in more than 30 years.

"These officers couldn't have come at a better time," NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

"These fully funded positions are being placed in the areas most in need - in police area commands and police districts as well as in specialist commands such as the Region Enforcement Squad, Child Internet Exploitation Unit and Cybercrime Squad.

"This increased capacity within our specialist commands, and in areas such as aged crime prevention and child protection, will dramatically improve our ability to respond to emerging crime threats and protect our most vulnerable community members."

According to Commissioner Fuller, the positions have been allocated following extensive consultation with commanders across the state and the Police Association of NSW.

The Police Association of NSW had been lobbying the government for a significant increase in police numbers as part of its Back the Blue campaign, stating the force was under-resourced and communities were consequently being left vulnerable.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliot said the investment in the police force now comes at a crucial time, as officers across the state are having to tackle issues beyond crime.

"These extra police officers are needed now more than ever, as we see police take on an even bigger role to not only fight crime but also other threats to community safety such as bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Elliot said.

"They deserve the finest resources NSW has to offer."

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed the news the District would see an additional five officers in the coming months.

"I am proud to welcome these men and women and wish them every success in their policing careers in the Coffs Harbour community."

Future allocations in the NSW Police Force will be determined based on resource requirements and how best to prevent, disrupt and respond to emerging crime issues.