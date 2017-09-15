21°
New Coffs CBD Kmart not expected to open until 2018

How the new level at Gowings' Coffs Central will look from next year.
A NEW Kmart store in the Coffs Harbour city centre is now likely to open in March, according to a construction update given to CBD retailers today.

Gowings, which is redeveloping the Coffs Central shopping centre, to include a new level one Kmart store today briefed its food retailers of delays on its shopping centre redevelopment.

In March this year, the shopping centre company announced the Big W and Best N Less stores would close to make way for a new Kmart store.

It was expected the new Kmart store, the second for the Coffs Coast to add to the brand's existing Toormina Gardens outlet, would open in December in time for the Christmas shopping period.

In a social media post this afternoon, the latest update from Gowings was shared.

The latest update on the redevelopment states that Kmart is now unlikely to open until March.

In the statement, the company indicated a new high-speed centre lift is due for completion in mid-October, the level one mall is due to open in mid-November and the Kmart handover is set down for January with an anticipated opening in March.

Gowings Coffs Central centre management and Kmart have been contacted for comment.

Topics:  cbd coffs central coffs harbour december gowing kmart march opening

