New clinic brings PET/CT scan to Coffs

EARLY DETECTION: PET/CT scanning will be available locally from July.

A BREAKTHROUGH in cancer detection for Coffs locals means the community will finally have access to a PET/CT scanner at the new I-MED Radiology clinic opening in July.

The closest scanner to the area is currently in Lismore and the Coffs Harbour Daybreak Rotary Club has been jostling for the scanner for more than a year.

The new PET/CT scanner will deliver "exceptional” image quality, improve doctors' ability to diagnose and monitor cancer, and allow them to accurately assess how organs and tissues in the body are functioning.

The scanning procedure involves an injection of a radiopharmaceutical, which is absorbed by areas that have a high glucose metabolism - something that occurs in many cancers.

The increased concentration of radioactivity is then displayed on the PET/CT images, showing details of the structure and the function of organs and tissues in the body.

I-MED Radiology regional manager Nola Ford said the network was excited to make the important technology available to locals who otherwise would have to travel long distances to get the scan.

"This new scanner will greatly assist our doctors in identifying and diagnosing cancers. Many tumours can be picked up earlier and located with increased precision,” she said.

"Early detection can really make a difference in terms of treatment options.”

The scanners are also critical in determining whether treatment has been successful or not, and are able to detect almost all types of cancers.