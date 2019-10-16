New childcare centre planned for Coffs CBD

A new 'industry leading' childcare centre has been earmarked for the heart of the city.

A new 'industry leading' childcare centre has been earmarked for the heart of the city.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged to construct a new ‘industry leading’ childcare centre in the heart of the city.

The $1.4 million development by Carousel Holdings Pty Ltd has been earmarked for three lots of land on Harbour Dr, situated between the Glenreagh St and Hogbin Dr intersections.

A carpark and existing office building, which contains tenants Oxley Insurance Brokers, as well as a residence on Glenreagh St would be demolished to make way for the childcare centre Wholechild.

Designed by Woodman Architects, it would be a two-storey building and would include seven classrooms, a reception area, parent lounge, kitchen, playground, indoor sports area, gardens and carparking with 27 spaces.

A new 'industry leading' childcare centre has been earmarked for the heart of the city.

The centre would be licensed to provide long day care to a maximum of 128 children, and would require up to 17 staff.

Around 15 jobs would be created during construction.

The new building, to be constructed from recycled timber sourced from the demolished buildings, would also feature a new footpath, rainwater tanks, and solar hot water and electricity.

The operator, Wholechild, has developed over 30 childcare centres across Australia and has completed a socio-demographic analysis for Coffs identifying a ‘strong need’ for a new centre.

The Development Application states Coffs’ projected population growth of 29 per cent by 2036 warrants the need for a new childcare centre.