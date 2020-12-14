Menu
Another two repatriated Australians have tested positive for COVID-19.
New cases of COVID-19 recorded among repatriated Aussies

by Raphaella Saroukos
14th Dec 2020 3:08 PM
TWO repatriated Australians have tested positive for COVID-19, with one already hospitalised for non-coronavirus related issues.

An 88-year-old man who arrived on the repatriation flight from India on November 28 tested positive for the virus, and is in isolation at Royal Darwin Hospital to receive treatment for other non-COVID health issues.

 

The second is an 18-year-old man who arrived from London on December 1. He is in the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience.

He was travelling alone and tested positive on exit screening at Howard Springs, undertaken in the last 72 hours of quarantine. He is asymptomatic.

Since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory began on October 23, 1331 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs.

A total of 31 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 65.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au


Originally published as New cases of COVID-19 recorded among repatriated Aussies

