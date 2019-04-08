Menu
Health

New case of measles confirmed in Brisbane

by Janelle Miles
8th Apr 2019 7:25 PM
THE Queensland measles toll continues to rise with the latest case confirmed in Brisbane.

Queensland Health figures show 12 measles cases have been reported in the state so far this year, just two fewer than for the whole of 2018.

The latest case of the highly infectious disease arrived at Brisbane's Roma Street Bus Station from Casino, in northern NSW, just after 9.30pm on Saturday and booked into "Somewhere to Stay" at inner-city Highgate Hill.

The traveller attended the Princess Alexandra Hospital emergency department from 8pm on Sunday.

Metro South Health public health physician Bhakti Vasant said people who had attended those locations around the same times needed to be alert for measles symptoms, including a fever, fatigue, cough and runny nose, followed by a red, spotty rash and sore eyes a few days later.

Queensland Health has issued a new measles warning after a case is confirmed in Brisbane.
Dr Vasant said symptoms usually started around seven to 10 days after contact with a person infected with measles, but sometimes longer.

"Measles can make people very unwell and although complications are uncommon they can be very serious," she said.

About a third of adults with measles are admitted to hospital.

Complications can include pneumonia and encephalitis - inflammation of the brain - which can be fatal.

Queensland Health recommends anyone born after 1965 to ensure they have had two documented doses of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, which is free in Australia.

The latest Queensland measles case follows an outbreak of the virus in the state's north, with two men diagnosed last week infected by a work colleague in Townsville.

