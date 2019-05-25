New carts are making a splash

FRESH WHEELS: The new carts at the Bonville Golf Resort have created a buzz around the members and visitors.

FRESH WHEELS: The new carts at the Bonville Golf Resort have created a buzz around the members and visitors. Bonville Golf Resort

GOLF: Guests at Bonville Golf Resort are set to journey the 12km of winding cart path in pure style and comfort with the arrival of an all new fleet of Club Car Tempo golf carts.

The property has taken delivery of the fleet of 80 new golf carts powered by lithium batteries and are looking forward to offering visitors a new level of sophistication during their round.

Bonville Golf Resort general manager Brad Daymond said the carts are another feather in the cap of one of the region's sporting jewels.

"The upgrade to the cart fleet is very exciting,” Daymond said.

"We have been voted as Australia's favourite golf course for the last three years, and the experience our guests will enjoy will only be enhanced in the new carts, with the luxury seating, in-cart ball and club washing, USB charging stations and interactive GPS screens.”

In addition to building on an already impressive guest experience, Bonville is reportedly working on integration for in-cart scoring, including live leaderboard for all visiting groups and local competitions, as well as offering improved guest services for food and beverages whilst on course.

The fully interactive GPS units also feature course fly overs and each hole is mapped out with touch screen distance monitoring.

"The new carts have really created a buzz amongst our guests, and with the course in the best condition we've seen it - there really is no better time to come and enjoy a round at Bonville,” Bonville director of golf Lewis Belling said.

Bonville Golf Resort offers numerous packages for ultra keen golfers right down to those who just love a swing.

For more information visit www.bonvillegolf.com.au or 6653 4002.