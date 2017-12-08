New business adds icing to Coffs economy

GOING SWEETLY: Sugar Plum's Emily Crawford and Amanda Schenk have been going flat out since opening last week.

SUGAR Plum Cakes and Desserts is the latest sweet addition to the Coffs Coast's 5000-plus businesses.

Owner Amanda Schenk's idea of opening a shop of her own had a humble start from within the small confines of a vintage caravan.

For the past five years she has been travelling to and from markets on NSW's North Coast selling sweet treats in a caravan she helped convert with her husband Cameron and father-in-law Hank.

This year she decided to solidify her passion in bricks and mortar, opening the small "cakery” in Coffs Harbour's Cinema Walk Arcade last Monday.

The vibrant, sweet smelling shop quickly caught people's attention on opening day.

"The line was out the arcade,” Amanda said.

She made it clear her shop was a cakery and not a bakery as she didn't bake breads, only desserts. Amanda was a resident baker at a cafe in 2011 before she left to travel around Europe.

"I ate my way around. I went to all the patisseries,” she said.

Inspired by the flavours of Europe, Amanda prides herself for her macarons which originate in Italy.

"Macarons and cupcakes are the biggest sellers,” she said.

These were followed closely by melting moments.

"I would probably sell about a hundred a week,” Amanda said.

While the shop may have only just opened, Amanda is already looking ahead.

She hopes to introduce a delivery service and custom cakes on demand within the next year.

Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath wrote in his last column there are around 5300 local businesses.

He wrote this had helped the Coffs Harbour economy grow by almost 1.5 times the size it was in 2002.

He said this growth helped generate 9000 jobs since 2001, earning Coffs Harbour the title of "a growing area”.

Mr McGrath highlighted the food industry was a major contributor to the economy.

Sugar Plum Cakes and Desserts is located at Shop 15, Cinema Walk Arcade, Coffs Harbour.

For more, visit sugarplumcakesanddesserts.com.au.