New bridge contracts highlight Highway upgrade's progress

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan inspects work being undertaken as part of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

CONTRACTS have been awarded to construct 48 bridges between Glenugie and the Iluka turnoff as part of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Seymour Whyte Constructions Pty Ltd will build bridges at 20 locations between Glenugie and Tucabia, BMD Construction will build bridges at nine locations between Tucabia and Tyndale plus the new bridge across Shark Creek while the contract to build bridges at 19 locations between Maclean and Iluka Roadhas been awarded to Bielby Hull Albem.

BGC Contracting Pty Ltd has also been awarded a contract to undertake major works on the Tyndale to Maclean section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, which is about 13 kilometres in length.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the new contracts kept the pipeline of jobs and economic stimulus flowing through the local community.

"This continual stream of investment in one of Australia's major infrastructure projects is great news for local jobs and our community," he said.

"The benefit from these new contracts will also flow through to supporting industries such as accommodation and hospitality.

"Almost 2,300 people are now working on Pacific Hwy projects between Port Macquarie and Ballina, providing a substantial boost to the North Coast economy."