Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Martin Hoffman is Department of Finance Secretary no more after the government rolled his department into treasury. Picture: Jono Searle
Martin Hoffman is Department of Finance Secretary no more after the government rolled his department into treasury. Picture: Jono Searle
Politics

New boss appointed for disability scheme

by Marnie Banger
17th Oct 2019 11:44 AM

THE next boss of the agency responsible for the National Disability Insurance Scheme is a former senior NSW bureaucrat.

Martin Hoffman, who has been both a commonwealth deputy secretary and secretary of the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, will take up the job from November 4.

He has also held roles in the private sector, including as chief executive of Ninemsn.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said Mr Hoffman has the "dedication, vision and expertise" to lead delivery of the transformational scheme.

"He will build on the ground-breaking work already underway and will make a real difference in delivering on the government's commitment to realising the full benefits of the scheme for participants," the minister said.

Labor had this week put pressure on the coalition to appoint a new leader for the National Disability Insurance Agency, with its previous chief executive Robert De Luca resigning in April.

"It is literally leaderless," opposition NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten told the lower house on Monday night.

The organisation's deputy chief executive Vicki Rundle had been acting in the top job since Mr De Luca's resignation.

Mr Hoffman has been appointed for a three-year term.

More Stories

bill shorten disability scheme ndis

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car crash on the Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car crash on the Pacific Highway

    Breaking Emergency services are making their way to the collision

    • 17th Oct 2019 11:09 AM
    REVEALED: Seven storey high-rise earmarked for the jetty

    premium_icon REVEALED: Seven storey high-rise earmarked for the jetty

    News Seven-storey complex proposed for Coffs Harbour’s jetty area.

    Expert’s top tips to deal with ATAR anxiety

    premium_icon Expert’s top tips to deal with ATAR anxiety

    Health IT’S the most stressful time of year for senior students

    Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    premium_icon Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    News 30-year-old man from Casino in custody