New boat ramp for Coffs Creek

The State Government has announced funds for a new boat ramp in Coffs Creek. Trevor Veale

THE NSW Government has allocated $150,000 to improve public access to Coffs Creek.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said under Round Two of the Boating Now program, this further funding allows delivery of the Round One project to install a launch for non-powered vessels.

This project provides safe disabled access to Coffs Creek near Harbour Dr - Boambee St, Coffs Harbour.

The Boating Now program's second round allocates $17 million to be shared by 73 projects statewide, from new boat ramps, pontoons and jetties to improved car and trailer parking at key access points.

"In NSW, we have some of the finest waterways and each year more than two million people head out on the water on boats or other watercraft to enjoy the sun, catch a few fish or to spend time with family and friends," Mr Fraser said.

"The NSW Government is delivering projects by the end of 2019 in partnership with local councils and other partners, to make water activities safer, easily accessible and more enjoyable.

"Boating Now is a $70 million five year program, on top of a $26 million contribution by local councils and other delivery partners, to deliver vital boating infrastructure across the state."

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the program also supports the new Maritime Safety Plan by improving safe access to waterways.

"Boating is a key driver of tourism right up and down the coast and at popular inland waterways, which is where many of the 73 new projects are located."

Applicants who missed out under Round Two of the program can re-apply under Round Three of the Boating Now program funding in 2018.