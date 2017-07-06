New board announced

THERE are new faces on the board after the annual change over dinner was held for the Woolgoolga Rotary Club.

A large group of representatives from local schools and community groups attended the change over and help local Rotarians celebrate.

President Norm Michener congratulated Patty Delaney on being Rotarian of the Year and awarded a sapphire Paul Harris Fellow award to club member David Fayle before handing over the reins to new president, Pamela Fayle.

"It's been a very successful past year under Norm's presidency with the club raising record funds to assist the community and a new 'Friends of Rotary' group of local supporters being established. Norm is a hard act to follow,” Pamela said.

The theme of the change was recycling and several locals pursuing projects to keep plastics out of our oceans and to recycle things that would normally go to waste made presentations.

"The monthly Woolgoolga Rotary auctions are also a great example of the benefits of recycling and keep many items out of landfill while raising money that is used to support local community groups and to help Rotary pursue worthwhile projects.

The club have an exciting year ahead as they celebrate their 30th year and work on their projects which are focused on the future of the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches community.

"We'll be supporting a number of recycling and re-purposing projects that are important for our future environment.

"We will continue to support international efforts to provide a polio-free and malaria free future and continue with our local youth programs to support the future members of our own community as well as maintaining an interest in local development plans, local business growth, local projects and events.

To find out more on Woolgoolga Rotary Club activities, visit woolgoolgarotaryclub.org.au or Rotary Club of Woolgoolga on Facebook.