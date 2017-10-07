23°
New beachside venue on the Coffs Coast

STUNNING VIEWS: The Shell at Nautilus offers a beautiful space by the beach for private and corporate events.
Wendy Andrews
by

JUST a stroll to the water's edge, The Shell at Nautilus is an exciting venue on the Coffs Coast landscape.

A new deck has been constructed on the top floor of the former restaurant, taking advantage of the stunning water views over Sapphire beach.

The venue is available for hosting elegant and professional corporate events, offering modern facilities and plenty of space.

Weddings will also be a focus at The Shell, and brides and bridegrooms are encouraged to "think outside the box” so that a magical tailored event can be organised to reflect your style.

The Shell at Nautilus is open to the public today from 3pm to 6pm. Enjoy a drink and nibbles and see for yourself how this venue can work for you and your events.

The Shell is located at Nautilus, 8 Solitary Island Way, Coffs Harbour.

For inquiries, phone 1300769934 or email info@theshell.com.au.

