New bar planned for popular foodie strip
SAWTELL’S popular foodie strip could be welcoming a new addition if a development proposal is given the green light.
The application, which is currently on public exhibition, proposes to transform an office building on First Ave into a new bar and cafe.
Lodged on behalf of local business Golden Harp Enterprises, a number of internal works would be undertaken to bring the office formerly occupied by ReNet back to life.
Coffs Coast boutique design studio Dan Bowland Design – whose works include homes in The Summit – will create the look for the new premises.
The owner aims to operate as a small bar initially, with scope to move to a cafe offering takeaway food down the track.
Internal works will include a minor demolition, a widened entry, new amenities and construction of the bar.
The facade of the building will remain unchanged due to the building’s heritage value.
The site provides for six car spaces, which is the “most amount of off-street carparking” of any food and drink premises on the strip according to the applicants.
The plans are currently on public exhibition until November 14. View the DA here.