New bar planned for popular foodie strip

Plans have been lodged to transform an office space into a new bar and cafe.

Plans have been lodged to transform an office space into a new bar and cafe.

SAWTELL’S popular foodie strip could be welcoming a new addition if a development proposal is given the green light.

The application, which is currently on public exhibition, proposes to transform an office building on First Ave into a new bar and cafe.

Lodged on behalf of local business Golden Harp Enterprises, a number of internal works would be undertaken to bring the office formerly occupied by ReNet back to life.

An application has been lodged to transform 16 First Ave into a small bar and cafe.

Coffs Coast boutique design studio Dan Bowland Design – whose works include homes in The Summit – will create the look for the new premises.

The owner aims to operate as a small bar initially, with scope to move to a cafe offering takeaway food down the track.

Internal works will include a minor demolition, a widened entry, new amenities and construction of the bar.

The facade of the building will remain unchanged due to the building’s heritage value.

Sawtell’s popular foodie strip may welcome a new addition if a development proposal is approved.

The site provides for six car spaces, which is the “most amount of off-street carparking” of any food and drink premises on the strip according to the applicants.

The plans are currently on public exhibition until November 14. View the DA here.