New arrest for high-profile Brisbane lawyer

Brisbane lawyer Adam Magill is expected to face court on Wednesday morning. File picture: Darren England/AAP

HIGH-PROFILE solicitor Adam Magill has been arrested for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.

Investigators from the Crime and Corruption Commission arrested Mr Magill today and charged him with four counts of breaching his bail.

It will be alleged the lawyer associated with a number of people on his "no contact" list, including convicted drug trafficker Lam Quoc Ta.

Magill will face court on Wednesday morning.

The former police officer turned criminal defence lawyer is facing charges of aggravated fraud, fraudulent falsification of records and aggravated money laundering following an 18-month investigation by the CCC.

The Crime and Corruption Commission has alleged Magill was taking cash payments from clients without lodging them through the firm's trust accounts and in some cases, doubling up with legal aid funding.

A recent court hearing heard Magill is accused of secretly pocketing $200,000 of drug money for defending drug kingpin brothers Piet "Bruce" Luan Ta and Lam Quoc Ta.

The money was allegedly on top of $320,000 he'd already been paid by legal aid to defend the Ta brothers.

Magill has denied the charges.

This is the third time Magill has been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

Last month he was fined $1200 for calling a barrister on his no contact list but no conviction was recorded.

Magill is banned from contacting 55 people under the terms of his bail, including some of his legal colleagues.

The latest allegations involve the solicitor socialising with two people on his no contact list.

The CCC released a statement confirming a 47-year-old Tarragindi man had been arrested and charged with four counts of breaching bail.

"The man has been previously charged by the CCC as part of Operation Stockade," the statement said.

"It will be alleged the man has been in contact with persons he is prohibited to contact under the conditions of his bail.

"As this matter and previous charges are before the court, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."