New app to save you money at the bowser

PETROL PRICE CHECK: A new phone app allows you to compare fuel prices of all service stations in the state. Trevor Veale

LOCAL motorists could save hundreds of dollars off their fuel bill thanks to a new FuelCheck app.

Created by the NSW Government, the new app provides live fuel prices and much more in real-time for all NSW service stations.

Checking the prices allows motorists to find the best deal by price, location, fuel type and brand.

The Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the app was a game changer.

"By giving motorists a bird's-eye view of the market they can find the cheapest fuel anywhere in the state, providing them with much needed relief at the hip pocket," Mr Fraser said.

He said the app included all of the popular website functions with multiple exciting new features to make finding the best value for money even easier.

"The app includes a 'favourite stations' function which allows users to save their favourite petrol stations and receive a notification when the petrol reaches their chosen price," Mr Fraser said.

"A 'my trip' function uses Google Maps to enable users to find the cheapest petrol station on their journey and direct them to the station."

Mr Fraser said the app also included a Trends page, which shows the cheapest day of the week to fill up, the day's price range, and allows users to track the changing petrol price over a day, week, month or year.

He added that if motorists find the price at the pump doesn't match what is shown on the app, they can make a complaint directly to NSW Fair Trading.

The app is available in the App Store and Google Play and is compatible with all iOS and Android phones.