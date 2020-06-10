Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hypocrisy’ if 40,000 NRL fans can’t return

        ‘Hypocrisy’ if 40,000 NRL fans can’t return

        News Just two weekends back into the NRL season and the NSW government is already calling for tens of thousands of fans to be allowed back.

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Mourning the loss of courageous Calamity

        premium_icon Mourning the loss of courageous Calamity

        News Much-loved Coffs Harbour dolphin, Calamity, has died.

        Developer addresses concerns on servo plans

        premium_icon Developer addresses concerns on servo plans

        News The developers behind the proposed Woolgoolga Service Centre have come forward to...