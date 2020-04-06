Menu
New ambulance station taking shape soon

6th Apr 2020 8:30 AM
RESIDENTS of Sawtell and Toormina can look forward to the construction of the new Sawtell Ambulance Station, with work set to start by mid-2020.

Coffs Harbour City Council approved a development application for the building of the new NSW Ambulance Station, and Health Infrastructure has awarded the construction tender to AW Edwards.

"AW Edwards completed the new ambulance station at Wauchope last year and will bring an experienced team to this project," Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said. 

"The new station on Sawtell Road will support the existing station at Coffs Harbour and enable local NSW Ambulance paramedics to better meet the current and future demand for emergency medical care in the Coffs Harbour-Sawtell area.

An artist's impression of the Sawtell ambulance station.
An artist's impression of the Sawtell ambulance station. NSW Health

"This is a significant milestone in the NSW Government's commitment to build a new ambulance station in the Coffs Harbour electorate as part of the $122-million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program.

Mr Singh said the new station designed with input from local paramedics, will be purpose built, and will deliver a better working environment for paramedics tailored to the needs of the local community.

Once completed, the Sawtell NSW Ambulance Station will include:

• Internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles
• Administration and office areas
• Staff amenities
• Multipurpose meeting training room
• Logistics and storage areas
• Relief accommodation
• Deliveries and loading bay
• Internal wash bay
• Staff parking

Coffs Coast Advocate

