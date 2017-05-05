New ambulance station for Coffs Coast

THE NSW Government today announced Coffs Harbour will receive a new NSW Ambulance station, with planning set to start shortly.

This announcement comes days after the State Government revealed the $156 million Coffs Harbour Health Campus expansion had entered its design stage.

Acting Superintendent of the Mid North Coast David Horseman said because of the area's increasing population, the current ambulance station, which opened about 16 years ago. was at full capacity.

"Our room here fits about eight vehicles and we're at capacity right now,” Supt Horseman said.

"We know that the region is going to increase, so we're looking to increase with it.

"We want to make sure (the new station) is fit for its purposes, in a central location, and allows us to access the community in a reasonable time frame.”

The site for the new station is yet to be determined.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the new station was part of the NSW Government's $122 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Configuration program.

"The facilities will be a major improvement on the current station on the Pacific Hwy,” Mr Fraser said.

"The NSW Government is investing in purpose-built and modern NSW Ambulance stations to help our highly-trained paramedics be in the right place, at the right time.

"A new site for the station will soon be selected. We need a site that is a short distance to the hospital. It's going to be up to the service to select and discuss.”

The new station will be designed with input from local NSW Ambulance staff.