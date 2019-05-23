Menu
A new agriculture project is expected to revolutionise the industry.
A new agriculture project is expected to revolutionise the industry.
New agriculture project expected to revolutionise industry

Rainee Shepperson
by
23rd May 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:58 AM
A NEW project looking to identify export market opportunities for existing and new agricultural products is expected to revolutionise the industry.

The Mackay Isaac Whitsunday agribusiness Export Supply Chain Mapping Study will help transform the region's agriculture, production, infrastructure and export sectors to meet existing and future international market demands.

According to the Greater Whitsunday Alliance, the $215,000 project will examine how local and international supply chains will need to be developed, enhanced or supported to overcome market access barriers and deliver agri-food export produce and agri-food waste products to market.

GW3 CEO Garry Scanlan said the study will support and inform the delivery of the Growing Greater Whitsunday Agrifood Strategy recommendations to develop regional road maps and action plans and partner with industry stakeholders to develop and promote Regional Agri-food Export Readiness Programs.

"This study is the first of its kind for the region and when completed will contain relevant, consolidated data and detailed analysis which will identify opportunities for our region."

The final report is due to be completed by the end of 2019.

Project snapshot:

. Map the current capacity and export supply chains of the MIW agriculture sector to develop a plan to optimise the region's capacity to supply to international markets.

. Complete a MIW agribusiness configuration and capacity assessment through analysis of available data sources and validation of the data through producer and stakeholder interviews and engagement.

. Complete a detailed analysis that identifies opportunities to enhance export opportunities and efficiencies across MIW agricultural export supply chain.

