New agreement helping farmers grow

Farmers will be aided in improving their current effluent systems.

NORTH Coast dairy farmers will benefit from a new agreement which has been signed in order to deliver more natural resource activities, such as workshops, for the farmers over the coming months.

Subtropical Dairy and North Coast Local Land Services have joined forces to develop the additional services for dairy farmers. Subtropical Dairy is the dairy industry development body for Australia's northern dairying region.

Dr Brad Granzin, Executive Officer of Subtropical Dairy, said up to $5,000 will be provided to fund the activities.

"Key activities include development of funding applications for on-farm dairy activities, supporting dairy farmers to participate in natural resource management programs, and delivery of additional effluent management training and effluent management plans,” he said.

Nicole Strehling, Manager of Natural Resource Management and Agricultural Advice for NCLLS said the agreement is critical in maximising services for farmers and outcomes for natural resources.

"Together, we are helping farmers grow their knowledge to support a productive industry and healthy natural environment.”

One of the initiatives planned for early 2017 is a number of workshops to help farmers analyse their current effluent systems and improve the value of effluent as an on-farm resource.

"The workshops will follow up with the preparation of on-farm effluent plans to identify area where systems may be improved,” said Ms Strehling.

This new agreement has come as part of a commitment by Subtropical Dairy and NCLLS to work together for a productive and sustainable dairy industry on the North Coast.