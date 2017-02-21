28°
Sport

AFL draw features another dose of cross conference matches

21st Feb 2017 4:00 AM
Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers will renew their rivalry when they meet in a grand final replay in round three of the AFL North Coast season.
Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers will renew their rivalry when they meet in a grand final replay in round three of the AFL North Coast season. Brad Greenshields

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE cross conference matches AFL North Coast teams played last year have been branded a success and there will be more matches against Northern Rivers teams in 2017.

The fixture for the upcoming season has been released and the four teams that competed in 2016 will all return when the season starts on April 1 with no extra senior teams added to the competition.

The season starts with reigning premier Sawtell/Toormina playing a home game where it can unfurl its premiership flag prior to taking on Port Macquarie.

The Magpies will have to do a fair amount of travel early in the season but will play three consecutive home games at the end of the season for a good run home before the finals start.

There will be three local derbies between the Saints and cross-town rival the Coffs Breakers the first of which will be played at Fitzroy Oval on April 22.

If work on the new facilities at Fitzroy Oval continues to be completed on schedule, it's a strong possibility the Breakers will unveil the new amenities in a home game against Port Macquarie on June 24.

There will be four cross conference rounds where the AFL North Coast teams face opposition from closer to the border and a weekend has been set aside in July for a representative clash.

Round 1 - April 1
Sawtell/Toormina v Port Macquarie
Grafton v Coffs Breakers

Round 2 - April 8
Sawtell/Toormina v Grafton
Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers

Easter Bye - April 15

Round 3 - April 22
Grafton v Port Macquarie
Coffs Breakers v Sawtell/Toormina

Round 4 (Cross Conference) - April 29
Port Macquarie v Tweed Tigers
Ballina v Coffs Breakers
Lismore v Sawtell/Toormina
Grafton v Byron Bay

Round 5 - May 6
Sawtell/Toormina v Port Macquarie
Coffs Breakers v Grafton

Round 6 - May 13
Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina
Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers

Round 7 (Cross Conference) - May 20
Byron Bay v Port Macquarie
Lismore v Grafton
Coffs Breakers v Tweed Tigers
Sawtell/Toormina v Ballina

Round 8 - May 27
Port Macquarie v Grafton
Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers

Round 9 - June 3
Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina
Coffs Breakers v Port Macquarie

Queens Birthday Bye - June 10

Round 10 (Cross Conference) - June 17
Port Macquarie v Lismore
Grafton v Ballina
Tweed Tigers v Sawtell/Toormina
Byron Bay v Coffs Breakers

Round 11 - June 24
Sawtell/Toormina v Grafton
Coffs Breakers v Port Macquarie

Round 12 - July 1
Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers
Grafton v Port Macquarie

Rep Game Bye - July 8

Round 13 (Cross Conference) - July 15
Ballina v Port Macquarie
Tweed Tigers v Grafton
Sawtell/Toormina v Byron Bay
Coffs Breakers v Lismore

Round 14 - July 22
Port Macquarie v Sawtell/Toormina
Coffs Breakers v Grafton

Round 15 - July 29
Port Macquarie v Grafton
Coffs Breakers v Sawtell/Toormina

Round 16 - August 5
Port Macquarie v Sawtell/Toormina
Grafton v Coffs Breakers

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  afl afl north coast coffs breakers cross conference round sawtell/toormina saints

Optus' $4 million plan to end blackspots in Coffs

Optus' $4 million plan to end blackspots in Coffs

Irritiating drops in mobile coverage may be a thing of the past with Optus today announcing a $4.3 million commitment to improve 3G and 4G networks across Coffs

AFL draw features another dose of cross conference matches

Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers will renew their rivalry when they meet in a grand final replay in round three of the AFL North Coast season.

AFL North Coast releases its fixture for the upcoming 2017 season.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

NSW Highway Patrol generic - Online only

Advocate Letters to the Editor

Residents call for changes to beach reserves

VOICING OPINIONS: A community meeting for Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach foreshores master plans was well attended.

Northern Beaches residents have a say on local beach reserves.

Local Partners

Child's play at Coffs Harbour Hospital

Reading a book, playing a game or having a chat; it's all in a day's volunteering for these friendly grandmothers

Deadly dog virus outbreak strikes South Grafton

Dog generic.

"Once they have the disease, it's too late"

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Make a Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Sizzling Bookfest bargains

CHOCKERS: Lester Platts and Chris Ryland, Coffs Harbour South Rotary preparing for Bookfest April 1-8.

80,000 book will hit the Bookfest tables in April

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

WE ALL know what satay sauce is, right? Alyse and Matt didn't when they served it up on their MKR restaurant. Slammed by everyone, their reaction was gold.

'Nasty' Married At First Sight groom ripped apart on TV

Anthony gets torn down during the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.

MAFS groom Anthony faces the music after fiery dinner party.

Proud Mary in Hotel California

Kings of Country - Take it to the Limit.

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

Matt Damon fails in a scene from the movie The Great Wall.

Did The Great Wall get lost in translation?

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

If you are looking for a rock solid investment this is it!

2/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $275,000

If you have been searching for a well maintained, well managed, easy care townhouse to live in or invest then this superb property should be at the top of your...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 POA

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Sawtell Retreat

28 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 2 1 2 $629,000

Set in an elevated position on the desirable Eleventh Avenue, this light-filled home is architecturally inspired and pristinely presented with modern finishes...

TIDY &amp; MODERN INDUSTRIAL UNIT...

Unit 8/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $275,000 (Incl.

Unit 8 is part of an industrial complex located in the Isles Industrial Estate. This unit has a total floor area of approximately 102sqm with its own internal...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Large modern home on generous block With expansive mountain views.

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $499,000 ...

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Great Size Home on 967m2 Block, Close to Beach

6 Wattle Place, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $419,000

Nestled Away in a quiet Cull-de-sac, high on the hill will impress the buyer that is looking for space and a decent size home and approx. 940mtrs to the beach. The...

New beach estate, new home under construction

33 Waterways Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $559,000

This magnificent north facing home in is only 3 minute drive to Sandy Beach and 5 min from shopping and Restaurants. Under construction and carefully planned by...

Beach Home in Great Order

66 Bluff road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Close to the beach and in tip top condition this family sized home represents a terrific opportunity to purchase a home you can move straight into. Featuring good...

Be seduced by a home without compromise and a beachside lifestyle!

14 San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000

Meticulously crafted for effortless living, this commanding residence enjoys an exclusive coastal address. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues, this...

What would make renting better?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would make renting better?

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

An exclusive private retreat

STUNNING: This North Sapphire Beach home is the ultimate in beach-side living.

An exclusive home in an exclusive address

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!