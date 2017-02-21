AFL draw features another dose of cross conference matches

THE cross conference matches AFL North Coast teams played last year have been branded a success and there will be more matches against Northern Rivers teams in 2017.
The fixture for the upcoming season has been released and the four teams that competed in 2016 will all return when the season starts on April 1 with no extra senior teams added to the competition.
The season starts with reigning premier Sawtell/Toormina playing a home game where it can unfurl its premiership flag prior to taking on Port Macquarie.
The Magpies will have to do a fair amount of travel early in the season but will play three consecutive home games at the end of the season for a good run home before the finals start.
There will be three local derbies between the Saints and cross-town rival the Coffs Breakers the first of which will be played at Fitzroy Oval on April 22.
If work on the new facilities at Fitzroy Oval continues to be completed on schedule, it's a strong possibility the Breakers will unveil the new amenities in a home game against Port Macquarie on June 24.
There will be four cross conference rounds where the AFL North Coast teams face opposition from closer to the border and a weekend has been set aside in July for a representative clash.
Round 1 - April 1
Sawtell/Toormina v Port Macquarie
Grafton v Coffs Breakers
Round 2 - April 8
Sawtell/Toormina v Grafton
Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers
Easter Bye - April 15
Round 3 - April 22
Grafton v Port Macquarie
Coffs Breakers v Sawtell/Toormina
Round 4 (Cross Conference) - April 29
Port Macquarie v Tweed Tigers
Ballina v Coffs Breakers
Lismore v Sawtell/Toormina
Grafton v Byron Bay
Round 5 - May 6
Sawtell/Toormina v Port Macquarie
Coffs Breakers v Grafton
Round 6 - May 13
Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina
Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers
Round 7 (Cross Conference) - May 20
Byron Bay v Port Macquarie
Lismore v Grafton
Coffs Breakers v Tweed Tigers
Sawtell/Toormina v Ballina
Round 8 - May 27
Port Macquarie v Grafton
Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers
Round 9 - June 3
Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina
Coffs Breakers v Port Macquarie
Queens Birthday Bye - June 10
Round 10 (Cross Conference) - June 17
Port Macquarie v Lismore
Grafton v Ballina
Tweed Tigers v Sawtell/Toormina
Byron Bay v Coffs Breakers
Round 11 - June 24
Sawtell/Toormina v Grafton
Coffs Breakers v Port Macquarie
Round 12 - July 1
Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers
Grafton v Port Macquarie
Rep Game Bye - July 8
Round 13 (Cross Conference) - July 15
Ballina v Port Macquarie
Tweed Tigers v Grafton
Sawtell/Toormina v Byron Bay
Coffs Breakers v Lismore
Round 14 - July 22
Port Macquarie v Sawtell/Toormina
Coffs Breakers v Grafton
Round 15 - July 29
Port Macquarie v Grafton
Coffs Breakers v Sawtell/Toormina
Round 16 - August 5
Port Macquarie v Sawtell/Toormina
Grafton v Coffs Breakers