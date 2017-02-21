AFL draw features another dose of cross conference matches

Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers will renew their rivalry when they meet in a grand final replay in round three of the AFL North Coast season.

THE cross conference matches AFL North Coast teams played last year have been branded a success and there will be more matches against Northern Rivers teams in 2017.

The fixture for the upcoming season has been released and the four teams that competed in 2016 will all return when the season starts on April 1 with no extra senior teams added to the competition.

The season starts with reigning premier Sawtell/Toormina playing a home game where it can unfurl its premiership flag prior to taking on Port Macquarie.

The Magpies will have to do a fair amount of travel early in the season but will play three consecutive home games at the end of the season for a good run home before the finals start.

There will be three local derbies between the Saints and cross-town rival the Coffs Breakers the first of which will be played at Fitzroy Oval on April 22.

If work on the new facilities at Fitzroy Oval continues to be completed on schedule, it's a strong possibility the Breakers will unveil the new amenities in a home game against Port Macquarie on June 24.

There will be four cross conference rounds where the AFL North Coast teams face opposition from closer to the border and a weekend has been set aside in July for a representative clash.

Round 1 - April 1

Sawtell/Toormina v Port Macquarie

Grafton v Coffs Breakers

Round 2 - April 8

Sawtell/Toormina v Grafton

Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers

Easter Bye - April 15

Round 3 - April 22

Grafton v Port Macquarie

Coffs Breakers v Sawtell/Toormina

Round 4 (Cross Conference) - April 29

Port Macquarie v Tweed Tigers

Ballina v Coffs Breakers

Lismore v Sawtell/Toormina

Grafton v Byron Bay

Round 5 - May 6

Sawtell/Toormina v Port Macquarie

Coffs Breakers v Grafton

Round 6 - May 13

Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina

Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers

Round 7 (Cross Conference) - May 20

Byron Bay v Port Macquarie

Lismore v Grafton

Coffs Breakers v Tweed Tigers

Sawtell/Toormina v Ballina

Round 8 - May 27

Port Macquarie v Grafton

Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers

Round 9 - June 3

Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina

Coffs Breakers v Port Macquarie

Queens Birthday Bye - June 10

Round 10 (Cross Conference) - June 17

Port Macquarie v Lismore

Grafton v Ballina

Tweed Tigers v Sawtell/Toormina

Byron Bay v Coffs Breakers

Round 11 - June 24

Sawtell/Toormina v Grafton

Coffs Breakers v Port Macquarie

Round 12 - July 1

Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers

Grafton v Port Macquarie

Rep Game Bye - July 8

Round 13 (Cross Conference) - July 15

Ballina v Port Macquarie

Tweed Tigers v Grafton

Sawtell/Toormina v Byron Bay

Coffs Breakers v Lismore

Round 14 - July 22

Port Macquarie v Sawtell/Toormina

Coffs Breakers v Grafton

Round 15 - July 29

Port Macquarie v Grafton

Coffs Breakers v Sawtell/Toormina

Round 16 - August 5

Port Macquarie v Sawtell/Toormina

Grafton v Coffs Breakers