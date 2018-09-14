New acts set to impress crowds

Acts from near and far will perform at the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival.

THE wait is almost over for the town to be filled with talented and diverse acts during the Bunkers Festival with local performers added into the mix.

Jake Meurs, commonly known as Magic Jake, will be part of this year's festival after starting at Buskers a few years ago.

"Over the last few years, we have always tried to both call for and, where possible, include local acts,” festival spokes-woman Ros Gardner said.

This year, expect three new acts including The Young Actors' Guild Belinda Lemair, 92-year-old Viv Wolfden who can decipher any Morse Code message in seconds and the Coffs Harbour Support Services band, The Red Hots.

During 10 years, the band has grown and matured.

While Coffs Harbour Support Services initially helped facilitate the band, the recent advent of NDIS funding is allowing it to become more autonomous.

With the emphasis on fun and creativity in a caring, supportive and non-judgemental environment, the band continues to thrive.

"This year we will have a very strong international and Australia-wide selection of acts but we want to include local acts who can do more than just strum a guitar,” event organiser John Logan said.

"They are difficult to find but they are out there.”

The festival will run from Tuesday, October 2, until Sunday, October 7.