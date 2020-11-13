New acts announced for 10-day festival

More artists have been announced for this $100,000 10-night music festival.

THE secret is out, Gold Coast's newest musical festival have announced the second instalment of artists hitting the city for 10-nights of music and it includes an Aussie punk rock favourite and a rising Gold Coast electric pop duo.

Australia's newest summer music event Feedback Festival, running from December 3-13 on the Gold Coast, unveiled the details of its secret shows with Sunny Coast pub-rock group The Chats, moody electronic duo Lastlings and surf rock quartet The Oogars all headlining shows throughout the festival.

The event organised by Gold Coast City Council's Music Advisory Group, will see more than 50 artists playing over 100 hours of live music across venues from Burleigh to Southport during the festival.

The brother and sister duo Amy and Josh Dowdle from Lastlings to play at Feedback Festival.

The brother and sister duo of Amy and Josh Dowdle make up Lastlings, who are releasing their debut album 'First Contact' on November 20.

The Gold Coast siblings said it'll be nice to be a part of a home festival.

"I grew up playing in cafes and in a few bands and joined Amy later on who had played at school and did a stint of classical music," Josh said.

"The electro scene has never been big on the Gold Coast. It's been growing lately but bands, rock and folk are the focus.

"It'll be great to be a part of a local Gold Coast festival because we don't get to do it a lot."

The duo admitted restrictions on music venues were confusing but spending the last few months performing on live streams, they're happy to finally have an audience when they perform at the Miami Marketta on December 5.

"We did a live stream gig for the ABC from the Old Melbourne Gaol, where Ned Kelly died, so our only audience was his ghost," Amy said.

"It'll be nice to have people in the crowd, they'll have to dance in their chairs but it's a good start."

Brisbane garage-pop three-piece BUGS, along with fellow Brisbane band Shag Rock and Gold Coast singer songwriter Lily Papas are among the artists performing at Mo's Desert Clubhouse's The Golden Weekend during the festival.

FULL LIST OF BANDS BELOW

COAST TO TRANSFORM INTO 'MUSIC MECCA' WITH 10-DAY FESTIVAL

PINK Floyd was on the money when the band's David Gilmour sang "Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash"

But local musos have felt as though they've been on the supergroup's Dark Side of the Moon while venues, gigs and the cash have dried up during the pandemic.

However, all that's about to change. The Gold Coast will be transformed into a music mecca as a 10-night festival makes its debut, putting cash into struggling musician's pockets.

More than 50 artists will play more than 100 hours of live music across venues from Burleigh to Southport for Feedback Festival in December. The event is organised by Gold Coast City Council's Music Advisory Group, which was given a $100,000 cash splash to pass on directly to the performing artists.

Robina’s Ella Fence will performing at Feedback Festival. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Dean Gould, who chairs the Music Advisory Group, which is charged with promoting homegrown artists and aims to grow the city's music industry, put the festival idea to the council in March and again in May at the peak of the pandemic.

Musicians had been at the forefront of running free gigs to fundraise for the community, such as during the bushfires, and giving them help in return when it was desperately needed was at the top of the group's agenda.

"The proposal to council was to help the music industry recover from COVID … even under restrictions," Mr Gould said.

"It's a $100,000 program and the money goes directly to the artists.

"The thing with the music industry and COVID was almost all artists and operators worked casually and didn't qualify for JobKeeper.

Gold Coast Music Advisory Group members Brad Hosking, chairman Dean Gould, Brad Hinds and Kylie Cobb. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"We reached out to venues and asked them to propose a billing to us. It isn't going to change the world but it's going to put money back into their pockets."

There will be something for everyone, from folk, indie rock, soul and pop to punk rock.

Feedback Festival will be a lifeline for Robina's Ella Fence, 29, who has not been able to play a show for months.

"I calculated I had a loss of about $30,000 from gigs within the past six or seven months," she said. "I went from regular gigs every week to nothing, but that's not just me - that's all artists.

"I ended up getting JobKeeper, and artists like myself had to be creative and come up with new ideas to keep the industry going like doing free live streams (online)."

Ms Fence said she was "so excited" to be performing at Southport Sharks on December 4 alongside a three-piece band.

COAST LIVE MUSIC REVIVAL: 'IT'S SHOWN HOW RESILIENT WE ARE'

Felicity Lawless. Picture: Mike Batterham

Karl S Williams. Picture: John Gass.

"My new single Known Better came out (today), released worldwide, and I'll be playing it live for the first time that night," she said.

"Everyone has come from a lacklustre period of time. A citywide festival is really going to bring attention to venues and artists.

"Without the opportunity of international travel, yes it means we stay localised, but it also means there's more attention on us local artists."

Well-known Gold Coast acts including Hussy Hicks, Karl S. Williams, Koi Boys, Felicity Lawless and Jeff Marin are among the line-up.

Burleigh’s Leesa and Julz from Hussy Hicks. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Palm Beach musician Paul George from the band Black Rabbit George.

Bands and artists will be performing at Elsewhere, Home of the Arts, Miami Marketta, Mo's Desert Clubhouse, Southport RSL, Soundlounge, Southport Sharks, Southport Yacht Club, Spaghetti & Jazz and Vinnies Dive Bar.

There are also secret shows expected to be announced during coming weeks.

Mayor Tom Tate said it was "so exciting to see live music back at our venues".

"We know how important it is to our community as well as the local arts scene," he said. "I would encourage all music lovers to get along and check out the local talent and support local venues.

The Koi Boys, Danny Faifai, Kevin Keepa and Ngahere ‘Nuz’ Ngatai.

"While we expect Feedback to provide significant economic benefit to the venues and artists as well as much needed exposure, we believe the community benefit will be immense as our city recovers and live music is again heard across the Gold Coast."

Feedback Festival will be held from December 3 to 13.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday and can be bought directly from the venues.

For information and links for tickets and what's on, visit www.feedbackfestival.com.au.

The Artists:

Alexander Williams

Ghost College

Amy Elise

Headlice

Peach Fur

Angel Strings

Hussy Hicks

Radolscent

Benny D Williams

Hot Coffee

Russell Morris

Black Rabbit George

Lastlings

Santa Taranta

Buttered

Jeff Martin

Steve Cummins

CC The Cat

The Jensens

Tim Freedman

The Chats

Karl S Williams

Toadus

Col Atkinson & John Whyte

Smooth Jazz Duo

Koi Boys

The Unknowns

Debt Cult

Trichotomny

DENNIS

Luja Murfi

Vavachi

The Dreggs

Luke Pauley

The Yams

Ella Fence

Nadia Sundae Trio

Zambebam Trio

Felicity Lawless

The Oogars

BUGS

Shag Rock

Tim Freedman (The Whitlams)

Chilli Gomez

Donny Love

Katie Who

Lily Papas

Smells Like Nanna's House

Ashleigh Maddix

Heavy Wax

8 Mile Yacht Club DJs

The venues:

Elsewhere

Home of the Arts (HOTA)

Miami Marketta

Mo's Desert Clubhouse

Southport RSL

Soundlounge

Southport Sharks

Southport Yacht Club

Spaghetti & Jazz

Vinnies Dive Bar

Originally published as New acts announced for Coast's 10-day festival