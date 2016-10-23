Menu
Wellcamp Airport is set to welcome the first wave of Flight Academy Adelaide pilots today.
New academy to train pilots at Wellcamp Airport

24th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
A NEW training academy at Wellcamp Airport will welcome its first 20 pilots today.

Flight Training Adelaide has expanded its operations to Toowoomba to meet national and international demand for pilots.

FTA managing director Johan Pienaar said the expansion was driven by "organic growth and global demand".

"Setting up FTA-Q at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport was an easy choice given its world-class facilities and unlimited benign airspace," Mr Pienaar said.

"It also gives FTA access to the eastern seaboard for student and staff recruitment.

"We are excited at the prospect and plan to grow the flight training academy to a 250-student school over the next three years."

The first 20 students will start their 52-week FTA Queensland course today which includes a commercial pilot licence, multi-engine instrument rating, and multi-crew co-operation qualification.

The centre will be the second for the South Australian company and will help it grow its customer base which includes QantasLink, Virgin Australia, Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, Indigo, China Airlines and Cebu Pacific.

The airline cadets will, on completing their training, go on to their prospective airlines and private students will seek jobs in the industry such as charter pilots for flying instructors.

