New $1.1m water park comes to Coffs Harbour

A new $1.1m water park has been opened in Coffs Harbour.

A new $1.1m water park has been opened in Coffs Harbour.

A new $1.1million water park has been opened in time for the school holidays in Coffs Harbour.

The new open-air water park is centrally located within the NRMA Darlington Beach Holiday Resort.

It is designed as a safe space for kids of all ages to spend hours playing in the water. The park includes a tower with two water slides, a dumper bucket and giant leaf rain shower, paddle pools and ground spray tunnels to run through.

Surrounding the water park are shady landscaped gardens with seating and sun shelters perfect for setting up a base for a couple of hours with a picnic lunch or early barbecue dinner.

Set on some 110 acres of pristine coastal forest 25 kilometres north of Coffs Harbour, Darlington Beach Holiday Resort's new water park complements a swag of onsite features that make the holiday resort an easy and enjoyable self-contained destination, including a barefoot bowling green, tennis courts and nine-hole golf course.

Families enjoy the new water park at NRMA Darlington Beach Holiday Park.

There's a maze of great mountain biking tracks that weave through the adjacent coastal forest, offering adventures for all ages and stages. The resort offers direct access to Arrawarra Beach and options for surfing and fishing.

NRMA Darlington Beach Holiday Resort Manager Rebecca Young said the opening of the new water park was another investment in bringing safe and rewarding holidays to families and travellers to the peaceful, natural surrounds of the Coffs Coast.

"We're looking forward to welcoming families to enjoy all the Darlington Beach Holiday Resort has to offer, with the new water park making it even easier to spend time together relaxing and having fun, just like a traditional Aussie holiday," Ms Young said.

NRMA's 32 holiday parks and resorts are located in some of the country's most incredible natural destinations spanning Tropical North Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania each offering unforgettable experiences for guests.

Many of the parks also welcome pets, making family holidays even easier, and all have recently introduced more flexible booking conditions and COVID-19 operational measures to ensure the health and safety of guests.