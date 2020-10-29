New $10.6m rehab centre in Coffs to combat ice epidemic

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey, NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh, PAYCE and Adele House Director Dominic Sullivan, and Adele House Chairperson William Morgan at the opening of the new Bucca facility. Photos: Sean O'Sullivan

ADELE House’s new $10.6 million drug and rehabilitation facility inland of Coffs Harbour has been unveiled.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet was in town to cut the ribbon at the new facility, which aims to meet the growing demand for addiction services.

The 40-bed rehabilitation centre is located at Bucca at the site of the 95ha Adele Training Farm, and was jointly funded by the NSW Government and the PAYCE Foundation.

It features a commercial kitchen and dining area, lounge areas, treatment rooms, staff office space, a gym and a pool.

Prior to the new build – which was fast-tracked by a $5 million grant – a house on the site could only accommodate up to ten clients.

The $10.6 million Adele House rehabilitation facility has officially opened at Bucca.

PAYCE Foundation Director Dominic Sullivan said the new facility would set a “new benchmark” for rehabilitation services, and would help combat the rise of ice use.

The Salvation Army runs a three to six month program at Adele House for men suffering from drug and alcohol addictions.

“There has been a significant in men suffering from ice addiction which is a blight on metropolitan and rural communities,” Mr Sullivan said.

“The State Government grant meant construction could start immediately and we are now meeting that increased demand with a new, purpose-built facility.

“It also means more men completing a program with new work and life skills, ready to reconnect with family and make a positive contribution to society.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet attended the opening and said the facility particularly played an important role in breaking the “destructive” cycle of ice addiction which has hit regional NSW hard in recent years.

“This world-class facility offers clients and opportunity to turns their lives around, with rehabilitation as well as training and work skills to get them back on their feet and contributing to society again” he said.

Coffs Harbour company FM Glenn Constructions built the new facility, employing more than 50 local workers.

Adele House had been operating for more than 35 years as an accredited non-government organisation, assisting men to overcome substance abuse.

However, now that Adele House has opened its new men’s facility, it is hoping to fill the void for women’s rehabilitation services.

The charity recently submitted a Development Application with Coffs Harbour City Council to demolish and rebuild its existing Moonee Beach facility into a women’s only rehabilitation centre.

The development plans are currently pending approval.