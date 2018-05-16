Never too early to teach the kids the road rules

Blair taught the kids road rules while driving them to and from school with a game called "Road Rule Spotto”.

Brett Wortman

AMONG the many responsibilities of today's parents is teaching our kids the rules of the road so when they're old enough they too can safely enjoy the freedom that comes with having a driver's licence.

We started our kids at an early age while driving them to and from school with a game we call "Road Rule Spotto”.

We'd teach them what the different road signs meant, and using the car in front, when to indicate and so on.

As time went on they became more knowledgeable about the rules and which ones were applicable to the various scenarios. In many cases they were even able to quote the rule itself.

Before long they were pointing out the mistakes drivers (me included) were making, and how many demerit points the offence would attract.

Not only were they learning, but it kept me on my toes and helped keep me up-to-date with the road rules.

Of course, this doesn't replace study and professional training from a driving instructor when the time comes, but it will go a long way towards ensuring the road rules become second nature to them.