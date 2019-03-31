Never lose our sense of humour Australia

Shane Jacobson was the special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocates' Harbour Club on Saturday night.

Shane Jacobson was the special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocates' Harbour Club on Saturday night. Matt Deans

AUSSIE actor Shane Jacobson has implored Australians to never lose their sense of humour and the country's unique knack of spinning a yarn.

The much loved entertainer famed for his humourous Australiana movies and clever characterisation made the remarks as the special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club on Saturday night.

"Joke telling is in decline," Jacobson explained.

"It's unfortunately a dying art in Australia," he told the audience.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Jacobson pointed to his recent project That's Not My Dog, the comedy celebrating our love of joke telling as a means of reviving our national sense of humour.

The film centres around Jacobson throwing a party.

Invited are the funniest people Shane knows comprising of Australia's biggest stars along with several Australian music legends playing their biggest hits live, right throughout the party.

The invite that goes out is clear. Don't bring meat. We'll provide the beer.

Just come armed with nothing, but the funniest jokes you've ever heard.

Shane Jacobson was the latest special guest of The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club on Saturday night. Matt Deans

Shane takes care of the rest joining his great mates in telling the world's funniest jokes over a beer and BBQ.

One of the funniest blokes around is of course Jacobson's dad, who famously plays a starring role in the film that made Jacobson a household name Kenny.

As Shane explains the title of this joke-telling movie hinges on a classic Aussie crack that may have been long forgotten, by some.

A long story short: A bloke crosses the street and sees an old codger sitting next to a dog on the other side of the road.

"Hey mate does your dog bite," the bloke asks.

The old fella looks over his newspaper and replies 'Nope.'

So the man bends down and pats the dog, but gets bitten on the hand.

"I thought you said your dog didn't bite," he asks.

And the old man mutters, "That's not my dog."

Jacobson said he gave the movie that title to make sure anyone talking about the film would have to tell a joke, or three.