NEVER GIVE UP: Hanson inspiring the next generation

HOW GOOD: Brooke Hanson presented Bishop Druitt College graduate Keaan Van Venrooij with an Olympic flag this morning .

HOW GOOD: Brooke Hanson presented Bishop Druitt College graduate Keaan Van Venrooij with an Olympic flag this morning . Sam Flanagan

ATHLETICS: When Brooke Hanson missed qualifying for two consecutive Olympic Games in the prime of her career, she was left with a choice.

Throw in the towel and forever ponder what could have been, or continue to chase a dream she had harboured since she was a little girl.

Hanson chose the latter, and we all know her story ended at the top of the podium at the 2004 Olympics.

The 41-year-old was at Bishop Druitt College this morning to deliver the message to students to never give up on their goals.

She was also there to present a special Olympic flag to a former student who has battled through his own adversities.

Keaan Van Venrooij has dealt with rotator cuff complaints and stress fractures in his tibia which have hampered his career as a pentathlete.

Though after winning the Under-19 Oceania Championship in 2017, Van Venrooij had his crowning moment last October.

The 19-year-old was one of nearly 4000 competitors who attended the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires as he represented Australia on the biggest stage for a young athlete.

Van Venrooij said it was great for his achievement to be recognised by an athlete of Hanson's ilk.

"It was an absolute honour to get the flag from Brooke,” Van Venrooij said.

"She's been through injury like I have so is a real inspiration for me.”

For Hanson, she cherished the opportunity to speak to students from an area she has always had close ties with.

"It's really special for me to come and give back to young athletes chasing their goals,” Hanson said.

"I hope the students who aren't just athletes, but also those in the field of the arts, music and so on all chase their dreams no matter what.”