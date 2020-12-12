Menu
West Indies slugger stuns BBL with never-before-seen no-look six
Cricket

Never-before-seen shot stuns BBL

by Jai Bednall
12th Dec 2020 11:01 AM

Every single pair of eyes inside Manuka Oval were trained on the ball except two.

As the bowler's head dropped and mouths in the crowd gaped open at the audacity of the shot, Andre Fletcher was a statue, staring back down the pitch.

And in an instant a new Big Bash League cult figure was born.

We've seen more outlandish and creative boundary-clearing shots in nine previous seasons of the domestic T20 competition but perhaps none as gangster, for want of a better term, as the no-look six the Melbourne Stars' West Indian opener smacked on Friday night.

Consider the timing.

In his debut innings, Fletcher had stood at the bowler's end and watched Xavier Bartlett deliver a wicket maiden with the opening over of the Stars' innings.

He then got tied down by Matthew Kuhnemann, enduring five dot balls before finally getting off the mark with a single to retain strike.

After another Bartlett dot it was starting to feel like the Brisbane Heat might have a realistic shot of defending a paltry score of 125.

Then the Grenadian, who calls himself the Spiceman, said enough is enough.

Fletcher picked up the length of Bartlett's next delivery early before dispatching it well over the backward square leg boundary to raucous celebration from Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist in the Fox Cricket commentary box.

What made it even better was the nonchalance with which Fletcher greeted the maximum - he didn't crack a smile as he wandered down the pitch for a tactical discussion with batting partner Hilton Cartwright.

Perhaps that's because he's done it before. While it was a first for Aussie audiences, Fletcher has been showing off his signature shots to crowds in the Caribbean for years.

Unfortunately for fans at the ground in Canberra and watching on Fox Cricket, Fletcher's innings was over soon after.

But the Stars went on to claim an easy win and viewers will be clamouring for their next look at a man who could be one of the imports of the summer.

Originally published as Never-before-seen shot stuns BBL

