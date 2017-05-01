Neuville snatches WRC win in final stage

IT was the third closest finish in the 45 year history of the World Rally Championship.

Thierry Neuville snatched victory at the YPF Rally Argentina when he edged out longtime leader Elfyn Evans by just 0.7sec in a pulsating final speed test when the Welshman clipped a bridge, ending his dreams of a maiden victory.

The Hyundai i20 Coupe driver trailed Evans by only 0.6 seconds heading into the final 16.32km test at the famous El Condor.

Both drivers threw caution to the wind on the rough mountain tracks, and early split times showed Evans more than three seconds ahead. But as his grip lessened near the finish, his Ford Fiesta swiped a bridge and that handed Neuville a second consecutive success.

"Watching that was the worst time in my life,” Neuville said after viewing Evans' run from the finish.

"I gave it everything I had but I didn't have the best tyres because I had been pushing hard for two stages already.”

An emotional Evans, who led by more than a minute yesterday, was emotional after letting slip his lead in the final moments.

"I'm gutted to lose by such a fine margin after so many issues. I hit a bridge and that was probably the difference,” Evans said.

"It's difficult to take now after holding such a big lead, but part of it is my own doing and I need to come back stronger to win in the future.”

Ott Tänak's patient strategy paid off as he steered clear of early trouble and thrived on the smoother weekend roads to finish third in another Fiesta, a further 29.2sec back.

Reigning champion Sébastien Ogier made it three M-Sport World Rally Team cars in the top four, and the Frenchman increased his championship lead to 16 points after five of 13 rounds.

Ogier leads Jari-Matti Latvala on the championship standings but Neuville is now only 18 points off the lead.

Vodafone Rally de Portugal is the next round from May 18 to 21.