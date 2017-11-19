Menu
Neuville claims Rally Australia victory

Thierry Neuville led the WRC section of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally and he safely navigated the final day to claim the overall victory.
Brad Greenshields
by

HYUNDAI'S Belgian ace Thierry Neuville has survived chaotic conditions to record his first Kennards Hire Australia victory.

Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville talks with the media in Coffs Harbour.
As morning rain showers transformed the final stages into slippery and soggy runs, Neuville was able to control his lead and claim the final event of the World Rally Championship.

In a late twist, second-placed Jari-Matti Latvala struck trouble and went into the trees on the final stage.

The Finn's misfortune promoted M-Sport's Toyota-bound Ott Tanak to second, 22.5 seconds adrift while Hayden Paddon (Hyundai) has claimed an unlikely third just under a minute back.

Recently crowned five-times World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport) finished fourth after topping the Power Stage run in fine conditions and televised live on free-to-air in Australia.

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour kennards hire rally australia rally australia thierry neuville world rally championship wrc

Coffs Coast Advocate
Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville maintained his WRC lead during the first Pilbara Reverse run held on the final day of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia. 19 November 2017 Photo: Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

Heavy rain threatened to provide a dramatic Rally Australia finale.

