Neuville claims Rally Australia victory

Thierry Neuville led the WRC section of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally and he safely navigated the final day to claim the overall victory. Brad Greenshields

HYUNDAI'S Belgian ace Thierry Neuville has survived chaotic conditions to record his first Kennards Hire Australia victory.

Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville talks with the media in Coffs Harbour. Brad Greenshields

As morning rain showers transformed the final stages into slippery and soggy runs, Neuville was able to control his lead and claim the final event of the World Rally Championship.

In a late twist, second-placed Jari-Matti Latvala struck trouble and went into the trees on the final stage.

The Finn's misfortune promoted M-Sport's Toyota-bound Ott Tanak to second, 22.5 seconds adrift while Hayden Paddon (Hyundai) has claimed an unlikely third just under a minute back.

Recently crowned five-times World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport) finished fourth after topping the Power Stage run in fine conditions and televised live on free-to-air in Australia.

More to come