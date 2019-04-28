Network Ten swoop on rally rights

GOING LIVE: Network Ten have secured the rights to televise the Kennards Hire Rally Australia live in November.

Trevor Veale

MOTORSPORT: The remainder of this year's World Rally Championship will now be televised on Network Ten, including live coverage of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia finale on the Coffs Coast from November 14-17.

News of Ten's return to coverage of the WRC and CAMS Australian Rally Championship was announced on the network's RPM motorsport show by host Matt White.

"Rally is coming back to Ten. The WRC, full highlights of that, and the Australian Rally Championship, we'll be covering as well,” White said.

"Rally Australia will be live on Ten later in November and we'll also be covering the Finke Desert Race. RPM will be there every step of the way.”

The next round of the WRC is this weekend's Xion Rally Argentina. An announcement is expected shortly on the date and time of the first one-hour Network Ten highlights program.

After an exciting start to the season featuring three different winners from four events, event organisers are predicting this year's Rally Australia will be another exciting showdown on the Coffs Coast.

Last year Sébastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak fought each other for the drivers' title down to the final stage at the event.