Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOING LIVE: Network Ten have secured the rights to televise the Kennards Hire Rally Australia live in November.
GOING LIVE: Network Ten have secured the rights to televise the Kennards Hire Rally Australia live in November. Trevor Veale
News

Network Ten swoop on rally rights

28th Apr 2019 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: The remainder of this year's World Rally Championship will now be televised on Network Ten, including live coverage of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia finale on the Coffs Coast from November 14-17.

News of Ten's return to coverage of the WRC and CAMS Australian Rally Championship was announced on the network's RPM motorsport show by host Matt White.

"Rally is coming back to Ten. The WRC, full highlights of that, and the Australian Rally Championship, we'll be covering as well,” White said.

"Rally Australia will be live on Ten later in November and we'll also be covering the Finke Desert Race. RPM will be there every step of the way.”

The next round of the WRC is this weekend's Xion Rally Argentina. An announcement is expected shortly on the date and time of the first one-hour Network Ten highlights program.

After an exciting start to the season featuring three different winners from four events, event organisers are predicting this year's Rally Australia will be another exciting showdown on the Coffs Coast.

Last year Sébastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak fought each other for the drivers' title down to the final stage at the event.

coffs coast coffs harbour rally motorsport rally australia world rally championship wrc
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    St Vincent is guiding gelding on the right path

    premium_icon St Vincent is guiding gelding on the right path

    News A GELDING with plenty of promise is putting past troubles behind him and will be looking for his second win on the trot at Grafton tomorrow.

    • 28th Apr 2019 11:41 AM
    Local machinery operator's lucky day

    Local machinery operator's lucky day

    News "I dream of these things every day, every single day," he said.

    Illuminating a winter wonderland for Woolgoolga touch

    premium_icon Illuminating a winter wonderland for Woolgoolga touch

    News A NEW competition will begin under lights this Wednesday.

    The Great Wall of Coffs Harbour

    The Great Wall of Coffs Harbour

    News Tradies rally to answer CWA ladies' call for help